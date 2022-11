Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 04:58 Hits: 2

The German chancellor firmly rejected Moscow's accusations as "groundless." Meanwhile, the UN's nuclear watchdog began its inspection after Kyiv called for an investigation. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-scholz-rejects-russia-s-dirty-bomb-claims/a-63611683?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf