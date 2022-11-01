The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Will Brazil’s Bolsonaro concede election loss? Incumbent expected to break silence Tuesday

Category: World Hits: 3

Live: Will Brazil’s Bolsonaro concede election loss? Incumbent expected to break silence Tuesday Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s silence on the election results grew increasingly loud on Tuesday, amid growing concerns he may refuse to concede defeat to his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The outgoing leader is allegedly preparing a speech and is expected to speak on Tuesday. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221101-live-will-brazil-s-bolsonaro-concede-election-loss-incumbent-expected-to-break-silence-tuesday

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version