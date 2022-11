Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 05:44 Hits: 2

Elon Musk said afterwards in a tweet that the arrangement is only temporary. It is unclear if or when he will name a new board.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/elon-musk-dissolves-twitter-board-becomes-new-ceo/a-63612360?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf