Israelis have been called to the polls for the fifth legislative elections in five years. The latest polls show that the different blocs are neck-and-neck, and one element will prove decisive: the participation of the Arab community, who make up 20 percentĀ of Israel's population. FRANCE 24's Josh Vardey and Gwendoline Debono report from Israel.

