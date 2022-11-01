Live: Russia extends evacuation zone in Kherson region, claims Ukraine preparing to blow dam

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 06:57 Hits: 3

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region have announced they are extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. Follow our live blog for the latest developments of the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1).

