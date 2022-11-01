The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Russia extends evacuation zone in Kherson region, claims Ukraine preparing to blow dam

Category: World Hits: 3

Live: Russia extends evacuation zone in Kherson region, claims Ukraine preparing to blow dam Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region have announced they are extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. Follow our live blog for the latest developments of the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1). 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221101-live-russia-extends-evacuation-zone-in-kherson-region-claims-ukraine-preparing-to-blow-dam

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version