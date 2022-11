Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 07:01 Hits: 4

TAPAH: It is normal for leaders to sulk or lash out if they are dropped as election candidates, says MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/11/01/ge15-normal-for-those-dropped-to-sulk-but-they-will-come-around-says-saravanan