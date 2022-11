Category: World Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 16:16 Hits: 0

While Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been voted out of office, the forces that empowered him retain considerable economic, political, and cultural influence. In many ways, those forces will make or break President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s tenure.

