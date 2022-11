Category: World Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 16:45 Hits: 0

Several central banks that began raising interests well before US and eurozone policymakers are still facing persistent inflation. But it was the right choice, because inflation was always likely to prove stubborn in today’s conditions, and waiting would have required even larger hikes later, with a heavier output cost.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/prospects-for-countries-that-raised-interest-rates-before-fed-and-ecb-by-andres-velasco-2022-10