The Letter Is Common Sense : Rep. Ro Khanna Defends Progressives' Push for Diplomacy with Russia

Why did members of the House Progressive Caucus retract a letter to President Biden that called for diplomatic engagement with Russia to end the war in Ukraine? We speak with Congressmember Ro Khanna of California, one of the signatories, who says he continues to stand by the letter despite the decision to withdraw it. “This letter simply affirms that while we stand with Ukraine, we also have those diplomatic channels,” says Khanna, who adds that President Biden and senior military figures have expressed similar sentiments about the need for diplomacy.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/31/ro_khanna_defends_cpc_letter_ukraine

