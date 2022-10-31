Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Should Halt Arms to Saudis over Yemen War Oil Production Cuts

Category: World Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 12:52 Hits: 3

Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna says Saudi Arabia should face consequences for its decision to cut oil output by 2 million barrels a day as part of the OPEC+ cartel, raising gas prices in the United States just before the midterm elections where cost-of-living issues are expected to be a major factor. He also discusses the Saudi-led war in Yemen, describing it as “one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world” that must be brought to an end. Khanna recently co-authored legislation calling on the United States to stop arms transfers to Saudi Arabia.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/31/ro_khanna_ending_war_yemen_end