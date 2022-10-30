'Not a prop': Herschel Walker flashes new 'honorary' police badge presented to him at a Golden Corral

Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 18:40 Hits: 4

Republican United States Senate candidate Herschel Walker was presented with another "honorary" police badge over the weekend, this time at a Golden Corral in Laurens County, Georgia.

Walker's right-wing campaign has been rocked by allegations that he paid for erstwhile girlfriends to have abortions despite claiming to be pro-life, revelations that he held a gun to his ex-wife's head and threatened to blow her brains out, and accusations that he has habitually pretended to be a cop. Walker even flashed one of his stars during a debate with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock last week.

The latest stunt at the all-you-can-eat buffet was met with cheers as an actual sheriff's deputy presented Walker with a gold pin.

READ MORE: 'I didn’t kill JFK': Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegation while Lindsey Graham laughs at it

"Hi, this is Herschel Walker. I am in Laurens County in one of the best restaurants I love to go to called Golden Corral," Walker said before turning toward the officer, whom Walker insisted use his first name.

"We wanna thank Mister Walker – Herschel – he does so much for Dublin and Laurens County. We wanna present him with an honorary deputy badge for Laurens County, Georgia," the official said to thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd.

"Not a prop," Walker proudly declared. "Not a prop."

Watch below or at this link.

READ MORE: Lindsey Graham: GOP cannot possibly have a racism problem because we nominated Herschel Walker

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/10/herschel-walker-not-a-prop/