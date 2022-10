Category: World Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 05:11 Hits: 4

The election on November 1 could oust centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid and see the return of his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu — with the help of the far right.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-election-far-right-could-prove-key-for-netanyahu/a-63575650?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf