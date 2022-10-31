The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Putin to hold talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders amid Caucasus tensions

Live: Putin to hold talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders amid Caucasus tensions Russian strikes early Monday knocked out electricity and water in parts of Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said. Meanwhile, Russia's suspension over the weekend of its participation in the UN-brokered deal to move Ukrainian grain threatens to deepen a global food crisis. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

