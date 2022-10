Category: World Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 02:21 Hits: 3

Two decades after first winning the Brazilian presidential elections, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva will return to the presidency to govern a highly polarized nation.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2022/1030/Lula-defeats-Bolsonaro-in-Brazil-s-tightest-elections-in-decades?icid=rss