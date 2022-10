Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 12:25 Hits: 3

In contrast to the successful global effort to eradicate smallpox and polio, the response to COVID-19 and monkeypox has been characterized by vaccine nationalism and a siege mentality. To curb the spread of infectious diseases, policymakers must practice global health solidarity.

