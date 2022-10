Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 08:40 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 crisis brought a significant increase in government and multilateral investments in public health in Africa. If leveraged appropriately, these funds could substantially boost Africa’s capacity to respond to future health emergencies, endemic diseases, and pandemics.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/benefits-of-mass-covid-19-vaccination-campaigns-africa-by-ebere-okereke-and-adam-bradshaw-2022-10