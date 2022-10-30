Watch: Proud Boys members harass 'groomers' at drag queen brunch in North Carolina

Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 17:15 Hits: 12

Members of the Proud Boys gathered in Sanford, North Carolina on Sunday to protest a brunch with drag queens.

Raw Story reporter Jordan Green captured video of the Proud Boys group outside of a restaurant in Sanford.

As patrons entered the drag brunch, about a dozen members of the Proud Boys could be heard shouting, "Groomers!"

Proud Boys members were also seen blocking the entrance to the venue before Sanford police asked them to clear the sidewalk.

Conservatives have falsely claimed that people dressed in drag are trying to "groom" children.

