LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister on Sunday needled Joe Biden over Ukraine, saying that he hoped the U.S. President had the wisdom to deal with a global confrontation similar to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Read full story

