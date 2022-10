Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 08:15 Hits: 5

The United States has harshly criticized Russia for its suspension of a UN-brokered agreement to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, saying Moscow is "weaponizing food in the war it started."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-ukraine-weaponizing-grain-deal/32107503.html