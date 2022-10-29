'They dehumanize opponents' Jake Tapper calls out news anchors and some politicians for pushing 'political violence'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 12:26 Hits: 2

CNN's Jake Tapper recently weighed in on the assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as he called out a faction of "elected officials" and members of the media who he believes are responsible for promoting "political violence" and dehumanizing opponents.

On Friday, October 28, the CNN anchor offered details about Paul Pelosi's injury confirming that he'd suffered a skull fracture in the aftermath of a home invasion. According to Tapper, the lawmaker's husband had undergone surgery at a hospital in the San Francisco, Calif., area.

It was also reported that the assailant who entered their home asked, “Where’s Nancy?” Multiple reports also confirmed the suspect involved in the assault supported conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic and criticized the House Select Committee's efforts to investigate the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Tapper went on to play a clip of the violence that ensued on Jan. 6 where a rioter asked a question similar to the one the assailant asked during the Pelosi home invasion.

“This horrifying act of violence today, I wish I could tell you it’s an outlier,” Tapper said. “It’s not. It is the inevitable product of a poisonous political climate where unchecked lies and hate-filled dehumanizing rhetoric combine to create a perfect storm of political violence.”

Expressing concern about the hate-filled rhetoric, the news anchor also referenced the results of a poll that determined 34% of Americans believe "it’s justifiable for citizens to take violent action against the government.”

He noted how conservatives are not alone in pushing political violence. "As much as Donald Trump is part of the problem here, you need to know these threats and horrific acts are not only from the right,” he continued. “Back in 2017, Republican congressman Steve Scalise was nearly killed after being shot during an attack on a congressional baseball game. Supreme Court justices are also under threat. This summer, a man traveled to D.C. From California armed to the teeth with the stated intention of killing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

Tapper went on to argue that these incidents of violence are not isolated as he blamed some members of the media and certain politicians for their role in perpetuating political violence.

We’re at a moment right now of extreme polarization, where calls for violence are leading to actual violence. We cannot pretend that these are all isolated, fringe events. There are people in mainstream accepted society – elected officials, TV anchors, others – who have been creating a permission structure that is helping to open the door to this violence, a permission structure created when they dehumanize opponents or smear them, or belittle or make light of acts or threats of violence against their perceived foes or spread conspiracy theories.

