Trump is 'sending a clear message' to DeSantis with new rally plans

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" on Saturday morning, Florida pollster and political analyst Fernand Amandi claimed Donald Trump's upcoming rally in Florida that excludes Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is the first warning shot between the two as they maneuver for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination.

Earlier in the week, Politico reported That Trump will hold the rally with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), but no invitation was extended to the governor who is seen as the former president's main rival in 2024 if both should run.

According to Politico, "The apparent snub angered some people within DeSantis’ orbit, who complained that the Florida governor’s team was not informed of the rally prior to Trump announcing it. The timing of the Trump and Rubio event means any campaign event DeSantis holds that day won’t get as much attention during the all-important final stretch of the 2022 midterms."

Speaking with Phang, Amandi said Trump is serving notice to DeSantis that he plans to mow him down as the focus begins to change to 2024.

"Let me tell you a little secret here -- maybe not so much of a secret," the pollster told the host. "But this is the announcement of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign."

"There is no question, Katie, that Ron DeSantis is in Donald Trump's eyes a disloyal protegee who's gone wrong, and he's now competition," he continued. "You know what Trump did to competition in the 2016 campaign -- he mowed through all of the Republican competitors and that's a very unsubtle signal that he's telling Ron DeSantis right now."

"Trump is sending a clear message and Ron DeSantis cannot be pleased when he's shown up in his own state like that, " he added.

