Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 08:04 Hits: 5

Turkey is making history with the TOGG, its first electric car and the first vehicle ever to be made by Turkey's car industry. But critics say the project's main purpose is to help President Erdogan secure another term.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-launches-togg-car-erdogan-s-prestige-project/a-63595678?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf