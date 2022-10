Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 15:51 Hits: 1

A Franco-Australian person has been kidnapped in eastern Chad, near the Sudanese border, "by as yet unidentified individuals", the government in N'Djamena said in a statement on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20221029-franco-australian-conservation-park-manager-abducted-in-chad