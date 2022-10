Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 07:23 Hits: 5

The number of people killed in an attack on Saturday at a busy intersection in the Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

