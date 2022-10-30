The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain deal after Crimea attack

Live: EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain deal after Crimea attack The European Union on Sunday urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital grain export deal. Russia pulled out of the deal in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet. The suspension will cut shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, and deal a blow to attempts to ease a global food crisis triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

