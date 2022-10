Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 09:30 Hits: 5

MUAR: Police will submit the revised findings of investigations involving Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) once the process has been completed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/30/revised-ips-involving-tommy-thomas-to-be-submitted-to-agc-says-igp