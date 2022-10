Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 19:25 Hits: 2

Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, was selected for his qualities and ideals, not his Indian and Hindu background. That has sparked wonder in India.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/1028/India-eyes-a-model-of-civic-equality?icid=rss