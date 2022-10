Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 13:36 Hits: 1

When the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev was ousted in 1964, his Politburo colleagues accused him of making the USSR appear weak during the Cuban Missile Crisis. But, unlike Russian President Vladimir Putin, Khrushchev had the wisdom not to start an apocalyptic war simply to save face.

