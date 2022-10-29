Moscow Suspends Food Pact Over Kiev’s Attack on Ships

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 16:44 Hits: 3

Moscow suspends indefinitely its participation in the food agreement after Kiev attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships participating in its implementation.

"In view of the terrorist act carried out by the Kiev regime on October 29 this year with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships involved in the security of the grain corridor, the Russian side suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the statement reads.

Statement of @MID_RF:



❌ #Russia suspends participation in implementation of the “Black Sea Initiative” due to the Ukrainian strikes against the Russian ships that were ensuring the safety of the humanitarian sea route used for grain exports.



�� full: https://t.co/nrVr3lgeQKpic.twitter.com/TQ8glFKDsx October 29, 2022

For his part, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, confirmed that the organization maintains contact with Russia following its decision to suspend participation in the pact.

"We have seen the messages from the Russian Federation on the suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative following the attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet. We are in contact with the Russian authorities on the issue," he commented.

On October 29, Russian forces deployed in Sevastopol repelled Ukrainian air and sea drone attacks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. In the words of the governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, it was the most massive attack on the city since the beginning of the Russian special operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that it was a terrorist attack by Kiev against Black Sea Fleet ships and civilian vessels. It further noted that British Navy officers were involved in the planning of the attack.

The Ministry also stressed that the Black Sea Fleet vessels that suffered the attack were securing a grain corridor used to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.

#Russia has suspended participation in the deal to export agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports following attacks on ships in #Crimea, TASS cites the defense ministry as saying.#Ukrainehttps://t.co/iIvnq1KGI5pic.twitter.com/RaYeRWO1eZ October 29, 2022

On July 22, Russia, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement in Istanbul to unblock grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine amid hostilities. The Ukrainian government representatives signed a similar document with Ankara and UN representatives.

In addition, Russia signed with the UN a memorandum to facilitate the export of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products to international markets.

Within the framework of the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative, a Joint Coordination Center was set up in Istanbul to ensure the safety of bulk carriers transporting grain from Ukraine and to carry out the necessary inspections.

Last August 1, after a break of more than five months, the first ship loaded with Ukrainian grain left the port of Odessa. From August 1 to October 23, according to the Joint Coordination Center, 383 ships brought out more than 8.6 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, lamented that the bulk of these supplies are destined for the European Union rather than poorer nations.

