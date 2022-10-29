The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Human Stampede Leaves at Least 146 Dead in South Korea

At least 146 people were killed and 150 injured in a stampede that occurred during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon neighborhood of the South Korean capital, Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held an emergency meeting to establish a response committee.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged authorities to strive to minimize human losses, while Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon decided to cut short his visit to Europe and return to the country.

The Central Disaster and Safety Office of the Ministry of Interior reported that the incident occurred at around 22:22 local time, very close to the Hamilton Hotel, a few meters away from a subway station.

Itaewon is a well-known spot among South Koreans to celebrate Halloween and hold costume parties.

