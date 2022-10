Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 03:25 Hits: 7

Widespread voter discontent amid high inflation means that President Joe Biden's Democrats face a tough time holding onto their control of both houses of Congress.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-casts-early-vote-in-us-midterm-elections/a-63596166?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf