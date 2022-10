Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 16:26 Hits: 3

At least 120 people were killed and dozens more were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20221029-dozens-suffer-cardiac-arrest-after-crowd-surge-at-seoul-halloween-festivities