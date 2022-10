Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 06:00 Hits: 6

More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters.

