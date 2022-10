Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 06:29 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the one who initiated the move for Bersatu to leave Pakatan Harapan but decided against it at the very last minute when he received support from Pakatan for him to continue as prime minister, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/30/muhyiddin-dr-m-initiated-bersatu039s-exit-from-pakatan-but-changed-his-mind-at-the-last-minute