Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 06:33 Hits: 6

GEORGE TOWN: Allowing Penangites only six hours per work day to study the Penang Island 2030 Draft Local Plan and charging RM150 if they want more info will not yield high quality feedback. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/30/six-hours-not-enough-to-study-penang-plan