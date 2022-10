Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 22:00 Hits: 5

For every building with a floor numbered “13", six other buildings pretend to not have one, skipping right to 14. This writer looks at the source of 13’s bad reputation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/superstition-lucky-bad-luck-friday-13-social-psychology-3030676