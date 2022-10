Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 12:21 Hits: 6

With Xi Jinping securing an iron grip on China’s ruling party and political economy, longstanding debates about the sustainability of the country’s astonishing growth have returned to the fore. Mounting evidence of stagnation suggests that, after coming so far, China’s authoritarian model may not be so exceptional after all.

