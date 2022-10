Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 13:17 Hits: 2

As they grapple with a cascade of economic challenges, from high inflation to volatile energy prices, the region’s governments have scaled back efforts to combat climate change. But less reliance on fossil fuels remains essential to minimizing environmental damage, ensuring energy security, and reducing dependence on the US dollar.

