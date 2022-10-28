Pelosi home 'specifically targeted' by assailant who beat speaker’s husband with hammer: reports

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 17:18 Hits: 0

The home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul Pelosi, was “specifically targeted” and not a random attack.

Paul Pelosi, 82, has been hospitalized after being “violently assaulted,” Speaker Pelosi’s spokesperson said. The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. at the time, very early Friday morning. He reportedly suffered “blunt force trauma to his head and body.”

“The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home,” The Washington Post, citing Associated Press sources, reports. Paul Pelosi was “attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer,” and “suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body.”

Reuters notes that “In January 2021, her home was vandalized with graffiti saying ‘Cancel rent’ and ‘We want everything’ painted on the house and a pig’s head left in front of the garage, according to media reports.”

The FBI is on the scene investigating, KRON4 reports.

The San Francisco Police Dept. will hold a press conference at 12:30 PM ET.

President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have issued statements of support. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy does not appear to have released anything publicly.

