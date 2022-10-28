Trump lawyer writes conspiratorial post questioning Paul Pelosi hammer assault

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 18:29 Hits: 1

Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon on Friday posted a conspiratorial tweet where she insinuated that there was something suspicious about the alleged assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Dhillon, who was hired by Trump earlier this month to help him litigate the House Select Committee's subpoena, found it "odd" that Paul Pelosi would be vulnerable to being assaulted given the amount of security that normally surrounds the Pelosis.

"My firm served a lawsuit against Paul Pelosi one time in [San Francisco] after attempting to serve at other residences -- Napa, Georgetown," she wrote on Twitter. "They weren’t home, but staff were, and multiple law enforcement officers were on the perimeter. Break-in is odd given this level of security."

While it is not yet known how the alleged assailant breached security to enter into the Pelosis' home, it has been confirmed that Nancy Pelosi herself was not present when the attack took place.

Earlier reports have claimed that the attacker specifically targeted the Pelosis' house and that he shouted, "Where is Nancy?" before he began beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Police have still not released the attacker's identity and have not definitively said that the attack was politically motivated.

