The Case for Structural Financial Deglobalization

The Case for Structural Financial Deglobalization

The strengthening US dollar and rising borrowing costs have left developing and emerging-market countries between a rock and a hard place. To insulate their economies from the greenback’s hegemony, policymakers must shed their illusions about international cooperation and impose constraints on cross-border capital flows.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/financial-deglobalization-emerging-developing-economies-federal-reserve-by-arvind-subramanian-2022-10

