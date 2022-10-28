American Democracy Hangs in the Balance : Carol Anderson on Midterms, Georgia Races Voting Rights

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 12:13 Hits: 5

Former President Barack Obama is in Georgia Friday to campaign for Democrats in the closely watched Senate and gubernatorial races. This comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday saying the race between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed anti-abortion Republican nominee Herschel Walker is “going downhill,” and recent polls show Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp. We speak with Carol Anderson, professor of African American studies at Emory University, who says 2020 was a “dry run” for Republican plans to subvert democracy. We also speak with reporter Ari Berman, who says the media is lauding Kemp as a “defender of democracy even though he systematically has undermined voting rights.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/28/georgia_senate_gubernatorial_races_stacy_abrams