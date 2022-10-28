DeSantis Condemned For Using Election Police to Intimidate Florida Voters with Felony Convictions

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 12:44 Hits: 4

We speak with Florida voting rights activist Desmond Meade about how Republicans like Governor Ron DeSantis are attempting to scare formerly incarcerated people with felony convictions from voting. DeSantis launched an election police force to arrest people on trumped-up voter fraud charges. The arrests overwhelmingly targeted Black people and demonstrate “the state’s failure to have a system in place that can assure any American citizen that lives in the state of Florida whether or not they’re eligible to vote,” says Meade, who spearheaded an initiative to re-enfranchise 1.4 million people with prior felony convictions, before it was overturned by Republicans. While several charges of alleged voter fraud in past elections have been dismissed, Meade says the arrests still intimidate qualified voters from casting a ballot.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/28/desmond_meade_florida_republican_governor_ron