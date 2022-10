Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 20:04 Hits: 1

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is "appalling" and the United States and allies will seek to block such shipments.

