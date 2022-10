Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 06:22 Hits: 5

A UN disarmament official and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations have rejected a Russian complaint filed with the UN Security Council demanding an investigation into U.S. "military biological activities" in Ukraine.

