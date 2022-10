Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 06:38 Hits: 5

Ukraine's military says Russia is massing troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River as both sides appear poised for what could be a key battle for the city of Kherson in Ukraine's south.

