House January 6th panel to interview Secret Service agents following million-page document review

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 22:00 Hits: 5

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is moving forward with its investigation and will interview top U.S. Secret Service agents and officials, including the top agent in charge of protecting key government officials on the day of the insurrection.

The Committee, which was expected to wind down operations in the fall, appears to be forging ahead.

CNN, citing multiple sources, reports it is now “wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret Service documents and plans to bring in top agents and officials from the agency to testify in the coming weeks.”

RELATED: ‘Plan Is to Literally Kill People’: Secret Service Ignored ‘Substantial Intel’ About Proud Boys – Expert Asks Was It ‘Intentional’

The J6 Committee is looking to determine just how much then-President Donald Trump knew about the violence and the attack on the Capitol going into January 6, and how much agents and top officials knew or did not know, including about the threats to Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers.

Among the witnesses “under consideration” is U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, “who served as Assistant Director of Protective Operations on January 6, making her the top agent in charge of protecting key government officials that day.”

Also on the list are Anthony Guglielmi, current chief of communications, and Timothy Giebels, the head of Vice President Mike Pence’s detail.

READ MORE: Former US Attorney Calls for ‘Full Investigation’ After Report Secret Service Failed to Share Threat Against Pelosi

“In its last hearing the Committee presented some new internal Secret Service communications, which indicated agents were aware of potential violence on Jan. 6, including threats against then Vice President Mike Pence,” CNN notes. “The trove of Secret Service documents was subpoenaed by the committee after it became public the agency had deleted text messages from the day of the attack.”

Those texts are not believed to have been recovered.

Read CNN’s full report here.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/10/january-sixth-committee-secret-service/