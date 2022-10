Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 07:03 Hits: 5

Amid the protests in Iran, a new Deutsche Oper music theater production explores same-sex love and artistic pursuits of Iran’s youth as they struggle for emancipation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/negar-looks-at-the-secret-lives-of-iran-s-youth/a-63561476?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf