Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 07:28 Hits: 6

Heavy downpours caused by an approaching tropical storm caused floods and landslides that affected several towns in the southern Philippines. The storm is expected to make landfall over the weekend.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-hit-by-deadly-floods-and-landslides/a-63582703?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf