Live: Civilian evacuation of Kherson ‘completed’, says Moscow-installed official

Live: Civilian evacuation of Kherson ‘completed’, says Moscow-installed official The head of Moscow-annexed Crimea said Friday that evacuations from occupied Kherson organised by Russia's forces amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive had beeen "completed", after he visited the region with the Kremlin's domestic chief Sergei Kiriyenko. US President Joe Biden expressed skepticism on Thursday about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment that he had no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

